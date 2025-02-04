Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Fabrinet (FN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Fabrinet (FN - Free Report) reported revenue of $833.61 million, up 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.61, compared to $2.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $815.42 million, representing a surprise of +2.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fabrinet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Optical communications- Datacom: $299.10 million compared to the $331.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Optical communications- Telecom: $348 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $308.54 million.
  • Revenues- Non-optical communications- Automotive: $104.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $105.17 million.
  • Revenues- Non-optical communications: $186.50 million versus $180.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.8% change.
  • Revenues- Non-optical communications- Others: $44.70 million compared to the $38.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Optical communications: $647.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $639.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.
  • Revenues- Non-optical communications- Industrial laser: $37.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.79 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fabrinet here>>>

Shares of Fabrinet have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fabrinet (FN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise