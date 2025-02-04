Back to top

Woodward (WWD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Woodward (WWD - Free Report) reported $772.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. EPS of $1.35 for the same period compares to $1.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $778.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was +18.42%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Woodward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment external net sales- Industrial: $278.84 million compared to the $271.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.5% year over year.
  • Segment external net sales- Aerospace: $493.88 million versus $503.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
  • Aerospace segment net sales- Defense aftermarket: $63 million compared to the $60.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
  • Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial aftermarket: $164 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $153.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.2%.
  • Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial OEM: $154 million versus $176.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.
  • Aerospace segment net sales- Defense OEM: $113 million compared to the $106.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year.
  • Segment earnings- Aerospace: $94.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $95.04 million.
  • Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial: $40.20 million versus $35.11 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Woodward here>>>

Shares of Woodward have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

