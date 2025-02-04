We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for News Corp. (NWSA) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that News Corp. (NWSA - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 26.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.2 billion, declining 15% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 16.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain News Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones' of $611.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing' will likely reach $575.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Digital Real Estate Services' reaching $468.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media' to come in at $542.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'EBITDA- News Media' at $48.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $52 million.
The consensus estimate for 'EBITDA- Digital Real Estate Services' stands at $176.98 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $147 million.
Analysts predict that the 'EBITDA- Dow Jones' will reach $171.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $163 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'EBITDA- Book Publishing' to reach $92.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $85 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for News Corp. here>>>
Shares of News Corp. have demonstrated returns of +2.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NWSA is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.