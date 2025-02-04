Back to top

Aramark (ARMK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Aramark (ARMK - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.55 billion, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.61 billion, representing a surprise of -1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aramark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- FSS International: $1.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
  • Revenues- FSS United States: $3.30 billion versus $3.35 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
  • Operating Income- FSS United States: $193.72 million versus $204.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- FSS International: $53.69 million versus $61.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate: -$30.14 million compared to the -$27.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- FSS United States: $228.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $224.45 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- FSS International: $59 million versus $65.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Corporate: -$30.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$27.11 million.
Shares of Aramark have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

