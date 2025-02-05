Johnson Outdoors Inc. ( JOUT Quick Quote JOUT - Free Report) reported mixed results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 27, 2024). It incurred a quarterly loss, which is wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and last year’s reported value. Quarterly net sales surpassed the consensus mark but declined year over year. See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news. The quarterly results reflect negative impacts of the ongoing market challenges, a cautious retail and trade channel environment, and competitive pressures, leading to weaker demand for the company’s outdoor recreation products. These lower sales pressures were reflected from the dismal year-over-year contributions from the Fishing, Camping & Watercraft Recreation and Diving segments. Also, lower sales volume and unfavorable product mix hurt the quarter’s bottom line despite the company’s cost-saving initiatives. Following the results, the JOUT stock lost 9% during the trading session and inched down 0.5% in the after-hours on Monday. JOUT’s Earnings & Revenue Discussion
Johnson Outdoors Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat, Stock Tumbles
Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT - Free Report) reported mixed results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 27, 2024). It incurred a quarterly loss, which is wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and last year’s reported value. Quarterly net sales surpassed the consensus mark but declined year over year.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
The quarterly results reflect negative impacts of the ongoing market challenges, a cautious retail and trade channel environment, and competitive pressures, leading to weaker demand for the company’s outdoor recreation products. These lower sales pressures were reflected from the dismal year-over-year contributions from the Fishing, Camping & Watercraft Recreation and Diving segments.
Also, lower sales volume and unfavorable product mix hurt the quarter’s bottom line despite the company’s cost-saving initiatives.
Following the results, the JOUT stock lost 9% during the trading session and inched down 0.5% in the after-hours on Monday.
JOUT’s Earnings & Revenue Discussion
The company reported a quarterly loss per share of $1.49, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $1.30. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings per share of 38 cents.
Net sales of $107.6 million surpassed the consensus mark of $105 million by 2.8% but declined 22% year over year.
Johnson Outdoors’ Segmental Discussion
Fishing: This segment’s net sales declined 25% year over year to $82.5 million. The downtrend was due to challenging consumer and trade dynamics, increased competitive pressure and strong sell-in of new products in last year's quarter.
This segment reported an operating loss of $8.3 million against an operating profit of $11.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
Camping & Watercraft Recreation: The segmental net sales declined year over year to $9.5 million from $10.7 million. The downturn was attributable to declines in overall consumer demand for products in this market, primarily in the overall kayak industry.
This segment reported an operating loss of $0.6 million compared with a loss of $1.7 million in the year-ago quarter.
Diving: This segment’s net sales declined year over year by 10% to $15.7 million from $17.5 million. The decline was mainly due to continued soft market demand across all geographic regions.
This segment reported an operating loss of $0.9 million compared with a loss of $0.6 million in the year-ago quarter.
Operating Highlights & Expenses of JOUT
During the quarter, JOUT’s gross profit declined to $32.2 million from $52.9 million reported a year ago. The gross margin also contracted 820 basis points (bps) year over year to 29.9%. The downtrend was caused by unfavorable overhead absorption as a result of lower sales volumes, promotional pricing on end-of-life products and changes in product mix toward lower-margin products between quarters.
Operating expenses during the quarter were $52.4 million, marginally down from $52.8 million reported a year ago. The company reported an operating loss of $20.2 million against an operating profit of $0.05 million in the year-ago period.
JOUT’s Balance Sheet
As of Dec. 27, 2024, Johnson Outdoors’ cash and cash equivalents amounted to $95.3 million, down from $145.5 million as of fiscal 2024-end.
Inventories as of the quarter end were $201.6 million compared with $209.8 million reported at the end of fiscal 2024.
JOUT’s Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases
Johnson Outdoors currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
