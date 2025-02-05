Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Juniper (JNPR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Juniper Networks (JNPR - Free Report) reported $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of -0.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Juniper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- Wide Area Networking: $420.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $403.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.
  • Net revenues- Data Center: $234.30 million compared to the $246.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Campus and Branch: $332.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $361.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Net revenues- Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services: $416.90 million compared to the $409.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Product: $870.20 million compared to the $901.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Service: $533.90 million versus $518.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Non-GAAP Gross margin- Service: $395.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $372.68 million.
  • Non-GAAP Gross margin- Product: $461.40 million compared to the $474.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Juniper here>>>

Shares of Juniper have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise