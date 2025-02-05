Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CDW (CDW) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, CDW (CDW - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.19 billion, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.48, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.97 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.33, the EPS surprise was +6.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CDW performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Public- Government: $613.50 million compared to the $611.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.
  • Public- Education: $557.40 million compared to the $608.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
  • Public- Healthcare: $683.10 million versus $564.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.5% change.
  • Net sales- Public: $1.85 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Net sales- Other: $607.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $635.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Net sales- Corporate: $2.34 billion versus $2.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
  • Net sales- Small Business: $380 million compared to the $371.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for CDW here>>>

Shares of CDW have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CDW Corporation (CDW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise