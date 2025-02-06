Back to top

Under Armour (UAA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Under Armour (UAA - Free Report) reported $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.7%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was +166.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Under Armour performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Doors: 448 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 447.
  • Net revenues- North America: $843.62 million versus $790.73 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
  • Net revenues- Asia-Pacific: $201.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $195.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.
  • Net revenues- EMEA: $297.89 million versus $289.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Net revenues- Latin America: $58.99 million compared to the $68.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.5% year over year.
  • Net revenues by product- Apparel: $966.07 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $909.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
  • Net revenues by product- Footwear: $301.21 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $303.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%.
  • Net revenues by product- License revenues: $23.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $45.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.8%.
  • Net revenues by product- Net Sales: $1.38 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.
  • Net revenues by product- Accessories: $110.43 million compared to the $97.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
  • Net revenues by distribution channel- Wholesale: $704.76 million compared to the $631.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
  • Net revenues by distribution channel- Direct to Consumer: $672.95 million versus $681.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Under Armour here>>>

Shares of Under Armour have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

