Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sonos (SONO) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sonos (SONO - Free Report) reported $550.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.1%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $525.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +77.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sonos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Product Category- Sonos speakers: $467.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $427.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.
  • Revenue by Product Category- Partner products and other revenue: $23.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.
  • Revenue by Product Category- Sonos system products: $60.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $76.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sonos here>>>

Shares of Sonos have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sonos, Inc. (SONO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise