Centrus Energy (LEU) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU - Free Report) reported $151.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 46.3%. EPS of $3.20 for the same period compares to $3.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $105.2 million, representing a surprise of +44.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +201.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Centrus Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Separative work units: $48.70 million compared to the $45.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Technical solutions: $29.70 million compared to the $12 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Uranium: $73.20 million versus $35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +243.7% change.
Shares of Centrus Energy have returned +16.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

