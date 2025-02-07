We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Mettler-Toledo Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y, Shares Rise
Mettler-Toledo International (MTD - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $12.41 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.16%. The bottom line jumped 32% on a year-over-year basis.
Net sales of $1.045 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.51%. The figure rose 12% both on a reported and local currency basis from the year-ago quarter.
MTD shares were up 2.8% in pre-market trading. The stock appreciated 10.8% compared with the broader Zacks Medical sector’s decline of 4.6%.
MTD’s Top Line in Detail
MTD reports revenues under three segments, namely Laboratory Instruments, Industrial Instruments and Food Retail, which generated sales of $603 million (57.7% of the net sales), $398 million (38.1% of the net sales) and $44 million (4.2% of the net sales), respectively, in the fourth quarter.
The Laboratory and Industrial segment witnessed year-over-year growth of 18% and 8%, respectively, on a local currency basis, while the Food Retail segment’s sales declined 14%.
Total sales from the Americas, Europe and Asia/Rest of the World were $424 million (40.6% of the net sales), $308 million (29.5%) and $313 million (30%), respectively.
Sales in Europe and Asia / Rest of the World grew 19% and 14% year over year, respectively, on a local currency basis. Meanwhile, Americas sales increased 7%.
Mettler-Toledo’s Operating Results
The gross margin was 61.2%, expanding 210 basis points (bps) year over year.
Research & development (“R&D”) expenses were $50.1 million, up 7.8% from the year-ago quarter. Selling, general & administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased 6.2% year over year to $237.3 million.
As a percentage of sales, R&D expenses declined 20 bps year over year. SG&A expenses declined 120 bps year over year as a percentage of sales.
The adjusted operating margin was 33.7%, which expanded 350 bps from the prior-year quarter.
MTD’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec. 31, 2024, Mettler-Toledo’s cash and cash-equivalent balance was $59.4 million, up from $71.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.
The long-term debt was $1.83 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.
Mettler-Toledo generated $266.2 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter compared with $254.7 million in the previous quarter. The free cash flow was $229.8 million in the reported quarter.
Mettler-Toledo’s Q1 & 2025 Guidance
For the first quarter of 2025, Mettler-Toledo anticipates sales to decrease 3-4% in local currency from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be $7.75-$7.95 per share, implying 11-13% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.
For 2025, Mettler-Toledo anticipates sales in local currency to rise 3% over 2024.
The company expects adjusted earnings between $42.35 per share and $43 per share, representing 3-5% growth over 2024.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Mettler-Toledo has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Castle Biosciences is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 27. Integer is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20, while Community Health is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18.