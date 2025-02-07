We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
First Solar (FSLR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
First Solar (FSLR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $168.34, demonstrating a +0.4% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.36%.
The the stock of largest U.S. solar company has fallen by 12.27% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86%.
The upcoming earnings release of First Solar will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 25, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.69, indicating a 44.31% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.47 billion, indicating a 26.91% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for First Solar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% higher. Right now, First Solar possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that First Solar has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.23 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.31.
We can additionally observe that FSLR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.19. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Solar industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.67.
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow FSLR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.