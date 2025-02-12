Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Highwoods Properties (HIW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Highwoods Properties (HIW - Free Report) reported revenue of $205.53 million, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $204.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Highwoods Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental and other revenues- Lease termination fees, net: $1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +105.5%.
  • Rental and other revenues- Contractual rents, net: $174.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $173.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
  • Rental and other revenues- Other miscellaneous operating revenues: $10.72 million versus $10.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
  • Rental and other revenues- Cost recoveries billed under lease arrangements, net: $17.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Rental and other revenues- Straight-line rental income, net: $2.29 million versus $2.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.3% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.03 versus $0.09 estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Highwoods Properties here>>>

Shares of Highwoods Properties have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

