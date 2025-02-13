Back to top

Pegasystems (PEGA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Pegasystems (PEGA - Free Report) reported revenue of $490.83 million, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.61, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $482.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.52, the EPS surprise was +5.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pegasystems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscription services: $230.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $236.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
  • Revenue- Subscription license: $204.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $186.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $435.59 million compared to the $423.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Perpetual license: $2.42 million compared to the $2.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -55% year over year.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $81.26 million compared to the $84.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Consulting: $52.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
  • Revenue- Pega Cloud: $149.64 million compared to the $152.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Subscription services: $189.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $196.46 million.
  • Gross Profit- Perpetual license: $2.41 million versus $3.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Subscription: $394.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $376.28 million.
  • Gross Profit- Subscription license: $204.31 million compared to the $179.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Pegasystems have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

