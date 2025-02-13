Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CBRE (CBRE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, CBRE Group (CBRE - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.4 billion, up 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.32, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.21, the EPS surprise was +4.98%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CBRE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Management AUM: $146.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $151.38 billion.
  • Net revenue- Global Workplace Solutions: $2.80 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%.
  • Net revenue: $6.13 billion compared to the $6.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Advisory Services: $3.06 billion compared to the $2.97 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.2% year over year.
  • Total revenue- Real Estate Investments: $275 million compared to the $293.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Global Workplace Solutions: $4.24 billion compared to the $4.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue: $4.27 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.
  • Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Advisory Services: $27 million versus $28.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.
  • Total revenue- Global Workplace Solutions: $7.04 billion compared to the $7.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.
  • Total revenue- Advisory Services: $3.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.2%.
  • Revenue- Corporate, Other and Eliminations: -$1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$6.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -83.3%.
  • Total segment operating profit (loss)- Advisory Services: $576 million versus $641.39 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of CBRE have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

