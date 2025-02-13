Back to top

Organon (OGN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Organon (OGN - Free Report) reported $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.4%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86, the EPS surprise was +4.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Organon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Established Brands- U.S.- Respiratory- Other: $13 million versus $9.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.5% change.
  • Revenue- Biosimilars- U.S.- Renflexis: $52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.5%.
  • Revenue- Women's Health- Int'l- NuvaRing: $18 million compared to the $16.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- NuvaRing: $6 million compared to the $8.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -62.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Women's Health- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT: $258 million compared to the $239.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Established Brands Total: $934 million versus $895.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
  • Revenue- Women's Health- NuvaRing: $24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.4%.
  • Revenue- Women's Health- Ganirelix Acetate Injection: $28 million compared to the $26.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Biosimilars- Renflexis: $65 million versus $73.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.6% change.
  • Revenue- Biosimilars- Ontruzant: $34 million versus $35.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.2% change.
  • Revenue- Biosimilars- Brenzys: $15 million compared to the $22.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Biosimilars- Aybintio: $6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%.
Shares of Organon have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

