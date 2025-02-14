Back to top

Wynn (WYNN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.84 billion, down 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.42, compared to $1.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was +90.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wynn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Table Drop - Las Vegas Operations: $655.04 million compared to the $629.35 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Las Vegas Operations - REVPAR: $527 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $510.98.
  • Las Vegas Operations - ADR: $598 versus $574.60 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Slot Machine Handle - Las Vegas Operations: $1.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion.
  • Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations: $699.54 million versus $649.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
  • Operating revenues- Macau Operations: $926.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $908.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
  • Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor: $212.65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $215.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
  • Operating revenues- Wynn Macau: $363.68 million compared to the $364.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Wynn Palace: $562.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $542.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
  • Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations- Rooms: $228.59 million versus $221.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change.
  • Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations- Casino: $190.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $148.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.
  • Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor- Rooms: $22.61 million compared to the $24.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year.
Shares of Wynn have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

