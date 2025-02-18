We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Genuine Parts Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend
Genuine Parts Company (GPC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54. The bottom line declined from year-ago earnings of $2.26 per share.
The company reported net sales of $5.8 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.69 billion and inched up 3.3% year over year. This increase was due to a 3.2% boost from acquisitions and a 0.6% impact from favorable foreign currency transactions.
Segmental Performance
The Automotive segment’s net sales totaled $3.7 billion in the reported quarter, up 6.1% year over year on acquisition benefits and favorable impact of foreign currency. The top line surpassed our estimate of $3.6 billion. The segment’s comparable sales rose 0.2% year over year. Operating profit decreased 6.2% to $285 million but topped our forecast of $248.9 million. Segment profit margin came in at 7.8%, down 100 basis points from the year-ago period.
The Industrial Parts segment’s net sales declined 1.2% year over year to $2.1 billion owing to a decline in comps and unfavorable forex translations. The top line also lagged our estimate of $2.11 billion. The segment’s comparable sales decreased 1.7% in the reported quarter. Operating profit decreased 4.3% from the prior-year quarter to $271 million but surpassed our projection of $220.4 million. The profit margin of 12.9% contracted 40 basis points year over year in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Financial Performance
Genuine Parts had cash and cash equivalents worth $480 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, down from $1.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. Long-term debt increased to $3.74 billion from $3.55 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company exited the fourth quarter with $2 billion in total liquidity, comprising $1.5 billion on the revolving credit facility and the remainder as cash/cash equivalents. The company generated free cash flow (FCF) of $684 million in 2024.
The company hiked its quarterly cash dividend by 3% to $1.03 per share to be paid on April 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2025.
Genuine Parts Provides 2025 Guidance
For 2025, Genuine Parts expects year-over-year revenue growth of 2-4% for both automotive and industrial segments. Overall sales growth is projected in the range of 2-4% compared with growth of 1.6% in 2024. The company envisions adjusted earnings per share of $7.75 to $8.25 compared with $8.16 in 2024. Operating cash flow is expected in the band of $1.2-$1.4 billion. FCF is projected between $800 million and $1 billion.
GPC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Genuine Parts carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
