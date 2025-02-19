Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Wolverine (WWW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Wolverine World Wide (WWW - Free Report) reported $494.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to -$0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $485.18 million, representing a surprise of +1.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wolverine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Active Group: $331.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $327.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
  • Revenue- Other: $11.90 million compared to the $6.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Work Group: $151.10 million compared to the $99.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year.
Shares of Wolverine have returned -18.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

