We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Pan American Silver (PAAS - Free Report) reported $815.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.7%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $805.2 million, representing a surprise of +1.23%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Pan American Silver here>>>
- Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production): 224.2 Koz compared to the 224.53 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production): 6,018 Koz compared to the 5,982.16 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Gold: 0.7 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.77 Koz.
- Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver: 1,606 Koz versus 1,603.51 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver: 919 Koz versus 921.69 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver: 735 Koz compared to the 777.08 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver: 424 Koz versus 426.95 Koz estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold: 17.9 Koz compared to the 16.84 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Silver: 73 Koz compared to the 67.17 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Ounce Production - Shahuindo Operation - Gold: 34.7 Koz versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 34.32 Koz.
- Ounce Production - Timmins Operation - Gold: 27.9 Koz compared to the 29.89 Koz average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Average Realized Prices per ounce - Silver: $30.87 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $31.35.
Shares of Pan American Silver have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.