Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Nu (NU) Q4 Earnings

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) reported $2.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.3%. EPS of $0.12 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 billion, representing a surprise of -9.26%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nu performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active customers: 94.9 million compared to the 108.16 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Fee and commission income: $495.60 million versus $504.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Interest income and gains (losses) on financial instruments: $2.49 billion compared to the $2.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Nu have returned +12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

