Savers Value (SVV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Savers Value Village (SVV - Free Report) reported revenue of $401.99 million, up 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $402 million, representing no surprise. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Savers Value performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Store Sales Growth - Total: 1.6% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable Store Sales Growth - United States: 4.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.7%.
  • Comparable Store Sales Growth - Canada: -2.5% compared to the -2.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of Stores - United States: 172 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 173.
  • Number of Stores - Canada: 165 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 168.
  • Number of Stores - Total: 351 compared to the 354 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • U.S. Retail: $220.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $220.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
  • Other: $30.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.
  • Canada Retail: $151.13 million compared to the $151.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year.
Shares of Savers Value have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

