JAKKS Pacific Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate after beating the same in the preceding quarter. However, both metrics improved year over year.
The company said its fourth-quarter performance met expectations, with the overall results for the year reflecting strong seasonality, particularly around Halloween and Christmas. The company has consistently encouraged customers to adopt its FOB selling model, which allows them to take advantage of larger, more efficient logistics operations.
JAKK’s Q4 Earnings and Revenues
In the quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 88 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 21 cents. In the prior-year quarter, JAKK reported an adjusted loss of $1.21 per share.
Quarterly revenues of $130.7 million missed the consensus mark of $134 million. However, the top line increased 3% on a year-over-year basis.
Net sales in the Toys/Consumer Products segment decreased 0.5% year over year to $118.2 million. Our estimate was $125.3 million.
Costumes’ net sales increased 46.4% year over year to $12.5 million. Our prediction was $7.7 million.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Operating Highlights of JAKK
In the reported quarter, the gross margin reached 27.7%, up 70 basis points from the prior-year level. We predicted the metric to be 30%.
Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $59.3 million compared with $75.7 million a year ago.
Balance Sheet of JAKK
As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $69.3 million compared with $72.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
JAKK’s Zacks Rank
JAKKS Pacific currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
