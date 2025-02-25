We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Udemy, Inc. (UDMY)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
Udemy, Inc. (UDMY - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, UDMY's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."
There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.
A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.
UDMY has rallied 29.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates UDMY could be poised for a breakout.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider UDMY's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 4 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.
Investors may want to watch UDMY for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.