Insights Into GoodRx (GDRX) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $199.81 million, exhibiting an increase of 1.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some GoodRx metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Prescription transactions' stands at $143.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other' will reach $5.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Pharma Manufacturer Solutions' will reach $29.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription' reaching $21.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Monthly Active Consumers' will reach 7. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Subscribers plans' will likely reach 702. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 884.
Over the past month, GoodRx shares have recorded returns of -0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GDRX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.