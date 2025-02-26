We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Samsara Inc. (IOT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Samsara Inc. (IOT - Free Report) reached $50.01, with a -1.22% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.35%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.64% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 4.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.78%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $335.53 million, showing a 21.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Samsara Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Samsara Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Samsara Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 181.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.11, which means Samsara Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IOT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.