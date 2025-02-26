We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Air Products to Exit Three U.S. Projects to Streamline Backlog
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD - Free Report) announced its decision to exit three U.S.-based projects as part of the review process initiated by its newly-elected board of directors and chief executive officer.
APD has terminated its agreement with World Energy for the Sustainable Aviation Fuel expansion project in California and canceled projects in Massena and Texas. The Massena project was planned to construct a 35-metric-ton-per-day facility to produce green liquid hydrogen. This decision was based on the recent regulatory developments in the region that rendered the existing hydroelectric power supply ineligible for the Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit. On the other hand, the carbon monoxide project in Texas was shut down due to unfavorable project economics.
The termination should help streamline APD’s backlogs and focus its resources on driving shareholder value.
As a result of these moves, APD expects to record a pre-tax charge of not more than $3.1 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 due to contract and other project cancellation costs. These estimated costs are subject to further refinement and can differ from the actual figures to be recorded in the fiscal second quarter and beyond. Additional information, including revisions to its capital expenditures forecast for fiscal 2025, is expected during the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings release.
Currently, APD has two major projects undergoing execution, the NEOM green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia and the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex. While the NEOM project is expected to commence production at the end of 2026, the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex is anticipated to do so in 2028.
The APD stock has gained 36.9% in the past year against a 5.3% decline of the industry.
APD’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
APD currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
