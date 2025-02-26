Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, International Money Express (IMXI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) reported $164.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was -3.39%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how International Money Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other income: $5.47 million versus $2.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +86.8% change.
  • Revenue- Foreign exchange gain, net: $21.84 million versus $25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.
  • Revenue- Wire transfer and money order fees, net: $137.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.
Shares of International Money Express have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

