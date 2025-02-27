Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About GoodRx (GDRX) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $198.58 million, up 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $199.81 million, representing a surprise of -0.62%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how GoodRx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly Active Consumers: 7 compared to the 7 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Subscribers plans: 684 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 702.
  • Revenue- Prescription transactions: $144.99 million compared to the $143.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $4.83 million versus $5.19 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.6% change.
  • Revenue- Pharma Manufacturer Solutions: $28.09 million compared to the $29.57 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $20.68 million compared to the $21.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.7% year over year.
Shares of GoodRx have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

