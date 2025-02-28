We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
After Golden Cross, Option Care (OPCH)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
After reaching an important support level, Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. OPCH recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.
There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.
This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.
OPCH could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 5.7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank.
Looking at OPCH's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 3 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on OPCH for more gains in the near future.