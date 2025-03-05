Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Campbell (CPB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2025, Campbell's (CPB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.69 billion, up 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +1.37%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Campbell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Meals & Beverages: $1.68 billion versus $1.71 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Snacks: $1.01 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.
  • Operating Earnings- Meals & Beverages: $291 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $287.51 million.
  • Operating Earnings- Corporate: -$73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$66.29 million.
  • Operating Earnings- Snacks: $114 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $143.77 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Campbell here>>>

Shares of Campbell have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Campbell's Company (CPB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise