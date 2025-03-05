Back to top

Thor Industries (THO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2025, Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.02 billion, down 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.01, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion, representing a surprise of +2.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -114.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Thor Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Units sales - Recreation Vehicles - European: 9,442 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,799.
  • Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Towable: 28,013 compared to the 22,587 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Units sales - Total: 40,981 versus 36,524 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Units sales - Total recreation Vehicles (Total North America): 31,539 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 25,725.
  • Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Motorized: 3,526 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,138.
  • Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- European: $612.47 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $730.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.7%.
  • Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- Total North America: $1.27 billion versus $1.10 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Towable: $828.27 million compared to the $664.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Total Recreational Vehicles: $1.89 billion versus $1.83 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Motorized: $446.30 million compared to the $431.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations: -$54.58 million versus -$42.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Other: $185.65 million versus $170.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
Shares of Thor Industries have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

