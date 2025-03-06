We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
3 Top-Ranked Small-Cap Growth Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns
Small-cap funds generally invest in companies with a market cap of less than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential, and their market capitalization may increase subsequently. Less international exposure makes small-cap funds less vulnerable to a stronger U.S. dollar.
Though small-cap stocks are believed to provide greater returns, they are also expected to be more volatile than large and mid-cap companies. Also, growth funds may experience more fluctuations than the other fund classes.
Risky investors who prefer capital appreciation over dividend payout may consider small-cap growth mutual funds. Growth funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks projected to rise in value over the long term. Meanwhile, small-cap funds are good for investors seeking diversification across different sectors and companies.
Below, we share with you three small-cap growth mutual funds, namely, Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities Fund (OBSOX - Free Report) , Franklin Small Cap Growth (FSGRX - Free Report) and Invesco Discovery (OPOCX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of small-cap companies that its advisors believe have above-average long-term growth potential in market value. OBSOX advisors consider small-cap companies as those that have market cap of less than $5 billion or market cap equivalent to the companies listed on the Russell 2000 Index.
Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities Fund has five-year annualized returns of 13%. As of the end of September 2024, OBSOX had 94 issues and 3.5% of its assets were invested in SharkNinja.
Franklin Small Cap Growth fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common small-cap companies with market-cap not exceeding 1.5 billion or the highest market cap of the company listed on the Russell 2000 Index, whichever is greater, at the time of purchase. FSGRX advisors also invest in acquiring a significant position in equity securities of larger companies in sectors like information technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary and industrials.
Franklin Small Cap Growth fund has five-year annualized returns of 7.3%.FSGRX has an expense ratio of 1.04%.
Invesco Discovery fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which portfolio managers believe have favorable growth prospects. OPOCX advisors consider small-cap companies as those with market capitalization similar to those listed on the Russell 2000 Growth Index at the time of purchase.
Invesco Discovery fund has five-year annualized returns of 7%. Ronald J. Zibelli Jr. has been one of the fund managers of OPOCX since May 2006.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all small-cap growth mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of small-cap growth mutual funds.
