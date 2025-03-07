We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Air Industries (AIRI) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Air Industries (AIRI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $4, indicating no change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors had lost 7.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.48% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Air Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.02, signifying a 66.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14 million, up 3.93% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Air Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Air Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.