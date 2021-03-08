Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:

CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.1% over the last 60 days.

 

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.10, compared with 45.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Danaos Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.86, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This company that provides title insurance and real estate transaction services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Stewart Information Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a public homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Taylor Morrison Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.76, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

