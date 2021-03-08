We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:
CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.1% over the last 60 days.
CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.10, compared with 45.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.86, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This company that provides title insurance and real estate transaction services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.8% over the last 60 days.
Stewart Information Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a public homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Taylor Morrison Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.76, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
