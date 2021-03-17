Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.7% over the last 60 days.

 

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 47.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.51, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.46, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH - Free Report) : This retirement services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Athene Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.99, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

