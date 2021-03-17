In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - free report >>
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) - free report >>
Danaos Corporation (DAC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - free report >>
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) - free report >>
Danaos Corporation (DAC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:
CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.7% over the last 60 days.
CAI International, Inc. Price and Consensus
CAI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAI International, Inc. Quote
CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 47.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CAI International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
CAI International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CAI International, Inc. Quote
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.3% over the last 60 days.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Price and Consensus
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote
Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.51, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.46, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH - Free Report) : This retirement services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Athene Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus
Athene Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Athene Holding Ltd. Quote
Athene Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.99, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Athene Holding Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Athene Holding Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Athene Holding Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>