Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.9% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.81, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This seller of new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.22, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This single-family home builder has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 42.4% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.87, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC - Free Report) : This specialized consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 86.1% over the last 60 days.
Santander Consumer USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.81, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
