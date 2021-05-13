In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT: This distributor of industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Cummins Inc. (CMI - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK - Free Report) : This manufacturer of components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH - Free Report) : This specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty products supplies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) : This integrated steel producer with major production operations in the United States and Central Europe has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
