Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Facebook, Inc. (FB - Free Report) : This developer of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Facebook, Inc. Price and Consensus

Facebook, Inc. Price and Consensus

Facebook, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Facebook, Inc. Quote

 

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and supplier of application-specific standard products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Diodes Incorporated Price and Consensus

Diodes Incorporated Price and Consensus

Diodes Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diodes Incorporated Quote

 

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Quote

 

Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) : This general merchandise retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote

 

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) : This company that designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) - free report >>

Target Corporation (TGT) - free report >>

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) - free report >>

Facebook, Inc. (FB) - free report >>

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail semiconductor