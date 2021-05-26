We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN - Free Report) : This risk and compliance solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 89.9% over the last 60 days.
National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE - Free Report) : This optical retailer that sells eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) : This high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL - Free Report) : This multi-channel specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
