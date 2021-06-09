We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:
USA Truck, Inc. (USAK - Free Report) : This truckload carrier operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.
USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.68, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) : This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.
First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.43, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.6% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processor of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 71.6% over the last 60 days.
Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.10, compared with 5.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
