In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Sunoco LP (SUN) - free report >>
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) - free report >>
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Sunoco LP (SUN) - free report >>
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) - free report >>
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote
Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.21, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sunoco LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Sunoco LP pe-ratio-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus
Tupperware Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote
Tupperware Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99, compared with 46.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tupperware Brands Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Tupperware Brands Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Ally Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ally Financial Inc. Quote
Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.09, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ally Financial Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Ally Financial Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ally Financial Inc. Quote
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.