Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote

 

Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.21, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Sunoco LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Sunoco LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Sunoco LP pe-ratio-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote

 

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

Tupperware Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote

 

Tupperware Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99, compared with 46.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Tupperware Brands Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Tupperware Brands Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Tupperware Brands Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote

 

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26% over the last 60 days.

 

Ally Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Ally Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Ally Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ally Financial Inc. Quote

 

Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.09, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Ally Financial Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ally Financial Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ally Financial Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ally Financial Inc. Quote

 

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

 

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sunoco LP (SUN) - free report >>

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) - free report >>

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) - free report >>

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance oil-energy transportation