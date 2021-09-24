In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.91, compared with 20.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This metals service center company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.52, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Guess', Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Guess' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.01, compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified specialty consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.87, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
