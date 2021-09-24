Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

 

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.91, compared with 20.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

 

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This metals service center company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. price-consensus-chart | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote

 

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.52, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote

 

Guess', Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Guess', Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess', Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess', Inc. Quote

 

Guess' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.01, compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Guess', Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Guess, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Guess', Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Guess', Inc. Quote

 

Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified specialty consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote

 

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.87, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Regional Management Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Regional Management Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) - free report >>

Guess, Inc. (GES) - free report >>

Regional Management Corp. (RM) - free report >>

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance