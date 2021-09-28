Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP - Free Report) : This manufacturer, distributor and marketer of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and seller of precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Hanger, Inc. (HNGR - Free Report) : This provider of orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services, and distributor of O&P devices and components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer, marketer, and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS - Free Report) : This provider of calibration and laboratory instrument services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

