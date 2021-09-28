We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP - Free Report) : This manufacturer, distributor and marketer of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and seller of precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Hanger, Inc. (HNGR - Free Report) : This provider of orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services, and distributor of O&P devices and components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer, marketer, and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Transcat, Inc. (TRNS - Free Report) : This provider of calibration and laboratory instrument services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.