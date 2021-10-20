Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19th:

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of recreational powerboats has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.6% over the last 60 days.

MasterCraft Boat has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83, compared with 35.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RealogyHoldings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.3% over the last 60 days.

Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.81, compared with 31.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Thor Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.99, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

