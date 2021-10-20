In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19th:
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of recreational powerboats has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.6% over the last 60 days.
MasterCraft Boat has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83, compared with 35.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
RealogyHoldings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.3% over the last 60 days.
Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.81, compared with 31.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Thor Industries, Inc. (THO - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Thor Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.99, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
