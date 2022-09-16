We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.
Harmonic (HLIT - Free Report) : This company which enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
OneWater Marine (ONEW - Free Report) : This Georgia-based company which is a premium recreational boat retailer principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Limestone Bancorp (LMST - Free Report) : This Kentucky-based company which offers banking services like checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Infineon Technologies (IFNNY - Free Report) : This company which designs, produces and sells semiconductors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings incresing 7.0% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.