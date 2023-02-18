Against All Odds: The Coal Industry is Back from the Dead

Reflecting on Coal Industry Woes In 2016, then-presidential candidate and front-runner Hillary Clinton made headlines during a town hall when she promised, “We’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.” While Clinton never made it to office, more than 50 coal companies have gone out of business in the past decade as more politicians and financial giants have pushed a clean energy agenda to fight climate change. Interest in coal stocks waned so much that the VanEck Vectors coal ETF (KOL), the only coal ETF in the U.S., stopped trading after more than a decade of being active. Investment giants like Blackrock ( have pushed for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies and have promised to reduce investments in companies that produce emissions. Meanwhile, clean energy has taken a bigger slice of the pie, and energy solutions such as solar have become more efficient in recent years. BLK Quick Quote BLK - Free Report) Expect the Unexpected Wall Street is never obvious. Knowing what occurred over the past decade, one would think that very few if any coal stocks would be in business, let alone performing well. However, that is exactly what is happening. Over the past two years, coal stocks have remained in business and quietly became market leaders and some of the top performing stocks in the entire market. For example, since 2021, public coal producers such as Arch Resources Inc (have gained 283%, while ARCH Quick Quote ARCH - Free Report) Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( is up a mind-blowing 1,097%! AMR Quick Quote AMR - Free Report) Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What is Driving the Stellar Performance? Coal stocks not only have scorching hot performance but are also highly ranked. The coal industry ranks 19 out of the 251 industries tracked by Zacks, putting it in the top 8%. Arch Resources, Alliance Resource Partners (and ARLP Quick Quote ARLP - Free Report) , Warrior Met Coal (hold a best possible Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while a handful of peers such as HCC Quick Quote HCC - Free Report) Peabody Energy ( earn #2 (Buy) ranks. Coal stocks are benefitting from a variety of factors, including: BTU Quick Quote BTU - Free Report) Clean Energy is not Enough to Meet Supply Void:Despite the advent of the green energy revolution, the increase in alternative energy has not been enough to stave off increasing energy demand in recent years. Industry Consolidation: Because many weaker coal companies went out of business a few years ago, the remaining coal companies are benefiting from soaring demand. ESG:There’s a big difference between what many of the ESG proponents are saying versus doing. Contrary to the rhetoric around decreasing emissions, firms such as Blackrock, Bank of America ( BAC Quick Quote BAC - Free Report) , Morgan Stanley ( and MS Quick Quote MS - Free Report) , J.P Morgan ( continue to invest billions of dollars in coal and other “dirty” energy. JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) , Fundamentals The soaring stock prices in the coal industry are not without merit. For example, Arch Resources grew EPS by 94% year-over-year in its latest quarter, while Alliance Resource Partners’ EPS vaulted more than 300%. SunCoke Energy ( is yet another strong coal performer. Last quarter, earnings surprised by 133.33%, and the Consensus Estimate Trend has been positive over the past 90 days. SXC Quick Quote SXC - Free Report) Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Technical Picture: Breakouts Galore While the coal industry has seen a meteoric rise over the past two years, most names in the group have consolidated and digested in recent months. However, following recent blowout earnings, and firm EPS estimates moving forward, the coal leaders such as ARCH and HCC look poised to continue their uptrends. Both names are examples of just some of the coal stocks breaking out. On Thursday, ARCH rocketed higher by nearly 10% on volume more than double the norm. HCC is also breaking out from a multi-month base after a strong earnings report. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Takeaway Industry consolidation, strong demand, and a lack of ESG adherence is leading to strength in the coal industry. Recent earnings have been strong, expectations moving forward are robust, and multiple stocks are staging breakouts simultaneously – a confirmation signal for technicians. For these reasons, investors should remain bullish on coal leaders such as Warrior Met Coal and Arch Resources.
Image: Bigstock
Against All Odds: The Coal Industry is Back from the Dead
Reflecting on Coal Industry Woes
In 2016, then-presidential candidate and front-runner Hillary Clinton made headlines during a town hall when she promised, “We’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.” While Clinton never made it to office, more than 50 coal companies have gone out of business in the past decade as more politicians and financial giants have pushed a clean energy agenda to fight climate change. Interest in coal stocks waned so much that the VanEck Vectors coal ETF (KOL), the only coal ETF in the U.S., stopped trading after more than a decade of being active.
Investment giants like Blackrock (BLK - Free Report) have pushed for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies and have promised to reduce investments in companies that produce emissions. Meanwhile, clean energy has taken a bigger slice of the pie, and energy solutions such as solar have become more efficient in recent years.
Expect the Unexpected
Wall Street is never obvious. Knowing what occurred over the past decade, one would think that very few if any coal stocks would be in business, let alone performing well. However, that is exactly what is happening. Over the past two years, coal stocks have remained in business and quietly became market leaders and some of the top performing stocks in the entire market. For example, since 2021, public coal producers such as Arch Resources Inc (ARCH - Free Report) have gained 283%, while Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR - Free Report) is up a mind-blowing 1,097%!
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
What is Driving the Stellar Performance?
Coal stocks not only have scorching hot performance but are also highly ranked. The coal industry ranks 19 out of the 251 industries tracked by Zacks, putting it in the top 8%. Arch Resources, Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP - Free Report) , and Warrior Met Coal (HCC - Free Report) hold a best possible Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while a handful of peers such as Peabody Energy (BTU - Free Report) earn #2 (Buy) ranks. Coal stocks are benefitting from a variety of factors, including:
Fundamentals
The soaring stock prices in the coal industry are not without merit. For example, Arch Resources grew EPS by 94% year-over-year in its latest quarter, while Alliance Resource Partners’ EPS vaulted more than 300%. SunCoke Energy (SXC - Free Report) is yet another strong coal performer. Last quarter, earnings surprised by 133.33%, and the Consensus Estimate Trend has been positive over the past 90 days.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Technical Picture: Breakouts Galore
While the coal industry has seen a meteoric rise over the past two years, most names in the group have consolidated and digested in recent months. However, following recent blowout earnings, and firm EPS estimates moving forward, the coal leaders such as ARCH and HCC look poised to continue their uptrends. Both names are examples of just some of the coal stocks breaking out. On Thursday, ARCH rocketed higher by nearly 10% on volume more than double the norm. HCC is also breaking out from a multi-month base after a strong earnings report.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Takeaway
Industry consolidation, strong demand, and a lack of ESG adherence is leading to strength in the coal industry. Recent earnings have been strong, expectations moving forward are robust, and multiple stocks are staging breakouts simultaneously – a confirmation signal for technicians. For these reasons, investors should remain bullish on coal leaders such as Warrior Met Coal and Arch Resources.