Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:
Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) : This automotive company which operatesprincipally in Germany and internationally develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.87 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
FS Bancorp (FSBW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.26 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Henry Schein (HSIC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.72 compared with 24.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.