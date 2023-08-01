Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

PagSeguro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.60, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) : This airlines company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

United has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.94, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) : This retailer of motor fuel products and convenience merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.56, compared with 21.39 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

