New Strong Buy Stocks for August 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) : This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Standex International Corporation (SXI - Free Report) : This supplier to the commercial and industrial sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK - Free Report) : This building products manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) : This specialty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.