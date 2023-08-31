Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) : This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Standex International Corporation (SXI - Free Report) : This supplier to the commercial and industrial sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK - Free Report) : This building products manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) : This specialty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


